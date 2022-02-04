In Pictures: Warwick Hospital's new multi-storey car park is taking shape

Construction is well underway for a new multi-storey car park for Warwick Hospital.

The new car park, which will have more than 400 spaces, is located on the Pickering site in Millers Road, close to the hospital.

Plans for the car park were approved in February 2021.

The site currently has 198 parking spaces so the new multi-storey will enable the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Warwick Hospital, to more than double capacity.

These photos have been taken by Geoff Ousbey

1. Construction of Warwick Hospital's new multi-storey car park The new multi-storey car park for Warwick Hospital being built. Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

2. Construction of Warwick Hospital's new multi-storey car park The new multi-storey car park for Warwick Hospital being built. Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

3. Construction of Warwick Hospital's new multi storey car park The four-storey building is taking shape. Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

4. Construction of Warwick Hospital's new multi storey car park The four-storey building is taking shape. Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales