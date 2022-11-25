In Pictures: Warwick kicks off the festive season with its annual Victorian Evening

The Christmas season was officially kicked off in Warwick last night (Thursday November 24) at the annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch on.

Yesterday the town got into the Christmas spirit throughout the day, which featured a Victorian market, fairground rides, amusements and street entertainers.

The Victorian Christmas market, which started at midday, also included some community stalls and some of the traders also donned traditional Victorian costumes.

The town’s lights, which also included the Lights of Love tree, were switched on at 7pm by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi with Commonwealth Games boxing gold medallist Lewis Williams.

The Christmas Tree Festival inside St Mary’s Church also launched during the event and this year it features 53 trees, which have been decorated by local schools, charities and organisations.

It will be running until December 4 and its costs £2 per adult for entry. Children can enter the festival for free.

