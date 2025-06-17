The event took place last weekend.placeholder image
In Pictures: Warwick park hosts two-day Pursuits Festival

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:06 BST
A festival showcasing creativity and well-being in the community took place in Warwick last weekend.

The Pursuits Festival was a two-day event, which took place in St Nicholas Park on June 14 and June 15.

The free-to-enter event, which is produced by Kate Livingston of Slate Events, focused on history, literature, music, dance, theatre, art, as well as sports and well-being.

Across the weekend, the park hosted live music performances – including DJ sessions, choirs and acts – as well as street food stalls and stalls selling food, drink gifts and other items.

There were also workshops and demonstrations as well as a ‘Viking village’.

The ‘wellness warriors’ area features talks and demonstrations and the event also featured dance and theatre performances throughout both days.

This was the second year that the event has taken place in Warwick and it is also held in Stratford.

Here’s a few photos by Geoff Ousbey from Saturday at the Pursuits Festival.

One of the stalls.

1. Warwick Pursuits Festival 2025

One of the stalls. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The event featured a 'Viking Village'.

2. Warwick Pursuits Festival 2025

The event featured a 'Viking Village'. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Warwick local and author Graham Sutherland running one of the stalls.

3. Warwick Pursuits Festival 2025

Warwick local and author Graham Sutherland running one of the stalls. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The Thrive Bus which is a space for young people featuring gaming consoles and computers.

4. Warwick Pursuits Festival 2025

The Thrive Bus which is a space for young people featuring gaming consoles and computers. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

