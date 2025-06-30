In Pictures: Warwick steps back in time for Throwback Festival

The event, which took place last Sunday (June 29), was organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire.

It was one of many events taking place in the town over a busy weekend.

The festival featured live performances on stage throughout the day, as well as music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

As well as that, there was also a market with stalls selling arts, crafts, local produce as well as gifts and handmade items.

A range of street food stalls and bars were also set up in the market square.

Visitors were also encouraged to get into the vintage spirit by dressing up and taking part in dancing, which was organised by the Warwickshire Rock and Rollers.

Vintage vehicles as well as a helter skelter, a small land train and a policeman on stilts were also set up in the town centre.

Here’s a few photos from the event by Geoff Ousbey.

1 . Throwback Festival in Warwick The event brought stalls, live music, dancing and rides to the market square. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Throwback Festival in Warwick Live performances took place throughout the day. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Throwback Festival in Warwick A policeman on stilts also attended the event. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Throwback Festival in Warwick Visitors were encouraged to get involved and join in the dancing. Photo: Geoff Ousbey