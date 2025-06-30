The event took place in and around the town's market square.placeholder image
The event took place in and around the town's market square.

In Pictures: Warwick steps back in time for Throwback Festival

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:05 BST
Warwick town centre had been transported back in time for the Throwback Festival.

The event, which took place last Sunday (June 29), was organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire.

It was one of many events taking place in the town over a busy weekend.

The festival featured live performances on stage throughout the day, as well as music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

As well as that, there was also a market with stalls selling arts, crafts, local produce as well as gifts and handmade items.

A range of street food stalls and bars were also set up in the market square.

Visitors were also encouraged to get into the vintage spirit by dressing up and taking part in dancing, which was organised by the Warwickshire Rock and Rollers.

Vintage vehicles as well as a helter skelter, a small land train and a policeman on stilts were also set up in the town centre.

Here’s a few photos from the event by Geoff Ousbey.

The event brought stalls, live music, dancing and rides to the market square.

1. Throwback Festival in Warwick

The event brought stalls, live music, dancing and rides to the market square. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Live performances took place throughout the day.

2. Throwback Festival in Warwick

Live performances took place throughout the day. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

A policeman on stilts also attended the event.

3. Throwback Festival in Warwick

A policeman on stilts also attended the event. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Visitors were encouraged to get involved and join in the dancing.

4. Throwback Festival in Warwick

Visitors were encouraged to get involved and join in the dancing. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Warwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice