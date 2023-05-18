The event also featured entertainment as well as a raffle.

A well-being company, which has its UK base in Warwick, marked its 45th anniversary last week.

Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, celebrated the anniversary last Saturday (May 13) with a party attended by more than 300.

Guests were entertained with a DJ, children’s face-painting and a bouncy castle, and were invited to have tours of the manor house – including the memorabilia room documenting Forever’s 45 year history.

Food and refreshments at the event raised funds for the Myton Hospice and proceeds from the raffle were also donated to the hospice.

The party was attended by staff and Forever business owners from all around the UK.

Bob Parker, Forever’s country manager said: “It was great to see such a great turnout with Forever businesses old and new coming together to share in the celebrations.

"We even had some sunshine.”

