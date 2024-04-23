Warwick's iconic St Mary's Church has been revealed now that restoration works nearly complete.

Work has been taking place at St Mary’s Church over the last few years to help restore its landmark tower.

The urgent need for the repairs, costing £1.4million, became apparent after a piece of masonry fell from the tower into the street in 2021.

After the completion of most of the repairs, work has been taking place to remove the scaffolding running up the church’s tower since the end of January.

This month the main bulk of the scaffolding was removed – revealing the newly restored tower.

A small section of scaffolding remains near one of the clock faces while work takes place to sort the fourth face.

It is anticipated that it should be completed by the beginning of June.

Last week, road closures and the reverse one-way system in the town centre were also lifted.

1 . The restored St Marys Church tower in Warwick St Marys Church in Warwick now that most of the scaffolding has been now removed. Photo: Mike Baker

2 . The restored St Marys Church tower in Warwick The remaining scaffolding to help with the clock work. Photo: Mike Baker

3 . The restored St Marys Church tower in Warwick The bulk of the scaffolding from around the newly restored tower has now been removed. Photo: Mike Baker