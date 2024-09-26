In Pictures: Warwick’s Lord Leycester recreates banquet thrown 400 years ago in honour of King James I

The Lord Leycester hosted the event on September 21, and included a four-course meal, traditional drinks, entertainment and free costume hire for the night.
The event recreated the banquet hosted by the Earl of Warwick for King James I when the King visited in 1617.
Now the team at the Lord Leycester is hoping to host this event every year.
Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester, said: “The King James I Banquet was a triumph.
"When our guests walked into the courtyard they really felt they had stepped into the 1600s and the whole event was everything you’d expect a King James banquet to be.
"We’re planning on this being an annual event and we look forward to seeing it become one of the highlights of the Warwick historic calendar.”