In Pictures: Warwick’s Lord Leycester recreates banquet thrown 400 years ago in honour of King James I

The Lord Leycester hosted the event on September 21, and included a four-course meal, traditional drinks, entertainment and free costume hire for the night.

The event recreated the banquet hosted by the Earl of Warwick for King James I when the King visited in 1617.

Now the team at the Lord Leycester is hoping to host this event every year.

Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester, said: “The King James I Banquet was a triumph.

"When our guests walked into the courtyard they really felt they had stepped into the 1600s and the whole event was everything you’d expect a King James banquet to be.

"We’re planning on this being an annual event and we look forward to seeing it become one of the highlights of the Warwick historic calendar.”

1 . The Lord Leycester's King James I banquet The Lord Leycester in Warwick hosted the recreated event. Photo: Cutler Visual

2 . The Lord Leycester's King James I banquet It was a recreation of the banquet hosted by the Earl of Warwick for King James I when the King visited in 1617. At the time the three-day feast was a huge honour for the town but with no expense spared, it left Warwick in debt for 10 years afterwards. Photo: Cutler Visual

3 . The Lord Leycester's King James I banquet The event was held on September 21. Photo: Cutler Visual