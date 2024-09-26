The event was held on September 21.The event was held on September 21.
In Pictures: Warwick’s Lord Leycester recreates banquet thrown 400 years ago in honour of King James I

By Kirstie Smith
Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:16 BST
A grand banquet thrown 400 years ago in honour of King James I was recreated in Warwick this month.

The Lord Leycester hosted the event on September 21, and included a four-course meal, traditional drinks, entertainment and free costume hire for the night.

The event recreated the banquet hosted by the Earl of Warwick for King James I when the King visited in 1617.

Now the team at the Lord Leycester is hoping to host this event every year.

Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester, said: “The King James I Banquet was a triumph.

"When our guests walked into the courtyard they really felt they had stepped into the 1600s and the whole event was everything you’d expect a King James banquet to be.

"We’re planning on this being an annual event and we look forward to seeing it become one of the highlights of the Warwick historic calendar.”

The Lord Leycester in Warwick hosted the recreated event.

It was a recreation of the banquet hosted by the Earl of Warwick for King James I when the King visited in 1617. At the time the three-day feast was a huge honour for the town but with no expense spared, it left Warwick in debt for 10 years afterwards.

It was a recreation of the banquet hosted by the Earl of Warwick for King James I when the King visited in 1617. At the time the three-day feast was a huge honour for the town but with no expense spared, it left Warwick in debt for 10 years afterwards.

The event included a four-course feast, traditional drinks, entertainment and free costume hire for the night.

The event included a four-course feast, traditional drinks, entertainment and free costume hire for the night.

