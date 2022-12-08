In Pictures: Warwick's new Fusiliers Museum officially opened by Field Marshal ‘Monty’ Montgomery’s grandson

The a special preview event took place on December 6 at the new home of the Fusiliers Museum in Warwick, which was undertaken by Henry Montgomery, grandson of Field Marshal Montgomery. Photo by Mike Baker

An opening ceremony was held at the new Fusiliers Museum site in Warwick this week.

Henry Viscount Montgomery is the third Viscount Montgomery of Alamein attended the event to officially open the site on December 6, along with other dignitaries from Warwick, the county and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Montgomery who was affectionately known as ‘Monty,’ who started his military career in The Royal Warwickshire Regiment is considered to be one of the Royal Warwickshire’ and Royal Regiment of Fusiliers most famous sons.

He is known as being the most successful British General in the second world war and one of the most famous British soldiers.

The Fusilier Museum was formerly based at St John’s House and has been closed for more than two years following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will re-open in its new location on the first floor of Pageant House to the general public from mid-January next year.

John Rice, chairman of The Fusilier Museum Warwick, said: "It was a fabulous event and so lovely to see friends of the museum, representatives from the local council, business community and the regiment gather together in the new museum.

"A huge thank you to Viscount Henry Montgomery for attending the event and for officially opening the museum and to everyone who also attended to make it so special.

"We still have some work to do before we open to the general public in mid January but we look forward to welcoming visitors old and new then."

The museum is also due to launch a new website soon, where people will be able to sign up to the mailing list.

