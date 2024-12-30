In Pictures: Warwick's St Mary's Church lit up for BBC recording Midnight Mass

The service on December 25 featured traditional carols, readings, as well as prayers.
The Rev’d Canon Angus Aagaard, Rector of St Mary’s and The Rev’d Canon Peter Holliday introduced and lead the service with The Right Rev’d Martin Gordon, The Bishop of Goma, preaching.
Here’s some photos sent to us by Geoff Ousbey of the church lit up on the evening of filming.
Videos also taken by Geoff Ousbey can be seen here.
1. BBC filming Midnight Mass at St Mary's Church
The church was lit up for the occasion. Photo: Geoff Ousbey
2. BBC filming Midnight Mass at St Mary's Church
St Mary's Church was lit up for the filming. Photo: Geoff Ousbey
3. BBC filming Midnight Mass at St Mary's Church
The Rev’d Canon Angus Aagaard, Rector of St Mary’s and The Rev’d Canon Peter Holliday introduced and lead the service with The Right Rev’d Martin Gordon, The Bishop of Goma, preaching. Photo: Geoff Ousbey
4. BBC filming Midnight Mass at St Mary's Church
St Mary's Church was lit up for the occasion. Photo: Geoff Ousbey