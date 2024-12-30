The service featured traditional carols, readings, and prayers.The service featured traditional carols, readings, and prayers.
In Pictures: Warwick's St Mary's Church lit up for BBC recording Midnight Mass

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Dec 2024, 16:14 GMT
St Mary's church in Warwick had its Christmas Eve Midnight Mass service broadcast by the BBC this year.

The service on December 25 featured traditional carols, readings, as well as prayers.

The Rev’d Canon Angus Aagaard, Rector of St Mary’s and The Rev’d Canon Peter Holliday introduced and lead the service with The Right Rev’d Martin Gordon, The Bishop of Goma, preaching.

Here’s some photos sent to us by Geoff Ousbey of the church lit up on the evening of filming.

Videos also taken by Geoff Ousbey can be seen here.

