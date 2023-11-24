The town centre was filled with stalls, rides, attractions and street performers.

Crowds flocked to Warwick’s annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch on event this week.

The event on November 23 saw the Victorian Evening mark its 40th anniversary.

As with previous years, the town centre was lined with stalls, rides, attractions and street performers.

The event started at 3pm with the Victorian market and era-themed rides with live performances from choirs and artists taking place on the stage from 5pm.

Ahead of the light switch on at 7pm, the Civic procession, including Warwick Town Councillors and members of the Warwick Court Leet, made its way to Market Square where the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, turned on the lights alongside local young boxers Serena Mali and Jaya Kalsi, as well as organisers of the original Victorian Evening.

And, in keeping with tradition, the Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church also launched on the evening and will run until December 3.

