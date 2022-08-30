In Pictures: Warwickshire Pride returns for its 10th year with a parade in Leamington

The 10th Warwickshire Pride event took place ion August 20. Photos supplied to Warwickshire Pride by Leanne Taylor

Thousands of people attended this year’s Warwickshire Pride festival which returned after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On August 20, hundreds of people gathered for a march through Leamington town centre before making their way to the Pump Room Gardens for the festival.

The festival also featured stalls and a programme of entertainment on the stage.

Daniel Browne, chair of Warwickshire Pride, said: “The first Pride march had around 500 people taking part and the festival welcomed around 10,000 people, which is double the amount we had in 2019 when the festival last took place in person.

“There are a lot of positives to build on for next year, keeping Pride as both a protest for LGBT+ rights and freedoms, and a celebration of LGBT+ life and culture.

“Having the Pride march was a historic moment in Leamington's LGBT+ history and it was great to see so many people supporting it.

“The festival being back for the first time since 2019 was obviously important, with our theme of Out Together marking being able to gather for events again, as well as it being the 10th Warwickshire Pride and the 50th anniversary of the first Pride in the UK.

“Trans people leading the march was a key part of this year's event. With trans rights and freedoms under constant attack at the moment, it was important to support trans communities and stand up to hate.

“Festival goers were entertained by a range of local acts, including Sassi Afrika and Sam Lawrence, alongside Pride favourite Asifa Lahore and dance music legend Kelly Llorenna.

“There was plenty to see and do, with 85 stalls present and Barkers fairground keeping everyone entertained too.”

The Warwickshire Pride festival is also an annual fundraising event for the Warwickshire Pride charity, which runs support services for the LGBT+ community all year round.

This year's festival was funded by Ubisoft Leamington, Third Kind Games, Coventry Building Society, Mister V Street Food, Kwalee, The Cycle Recycler, Adoption Central England, and Maisy n Mollys.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Warwickshire Pride 2022 The Pride parade. Photos supplied to Warwickshire Pride by Leanne Taylor Photo: Leanne Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Warwickshire Pride 2022 The Pride parade. Photos supplied to Warwickshire Pride by Leanne Taylor Photo: Leanne Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Warwickshire Pride 2022 The Pride parade. Photos supplied to Warwickshire Pride by Leanne Taylor Photo: Leanne Taylor Photo Sales

4 . Warwickshire Pride 2022 The Pride parade. Photos supplied to Warwickshire Pride by Leanne Taylor Photo: Leanne Taylor Photo Sales