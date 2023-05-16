Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.
Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.

In pictures: Warwickshire village celebrates the coronation of King Charles III

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.

By Oliver Williams
Published 16th May 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:47 BST

Here are some pictures sent into us by Siobhan Hannan of Gaydon’s celebration of the coronation of King Charles III this month.

Villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine during the big lunch event at the village hall on Sunday May 7.

They also enjoyed some competitions such as the best made crown fit for a king or queen, best dressed or fancy dress, best table centre and the best Victoria sponge.

A charity raffle was held with prizes being generously donated by local businesses and villagers alike and it raised more than £350 to be split between the village church and The Myton Hospices.

Siobhan said: “It was a fabulous day.

"It felt very special to come together as a community, young and old, new and long standing members of the village, to share this momentous occasion with fun, laughter and food.”

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.

1. MHLC-16-05-23 Gaydon Coronation Event - CEN Upload (4).jpeg

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7. Photo: Siobhan Hannan

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.

2. Gaydon Coronation Celebration

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7. Photo: Siobhan Hannan

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.

3. Gaydon Coronation Celebration

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7. Photo: Siobhan Hannan

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.

4. Gaydon Coronation Celebration

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7. Photo: Siobhan Hannan

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Charles III