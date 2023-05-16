In pictures: Warwickshire village celebrates the coronation of King Charles III

Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7.

They also enjoyed some competitions such as the best made crown fit for a king or queen, best dressed or fancy dress, best table centre and the best Victoria sponge.

A charity raffle was held with prizes being generously donated by local businesses and villagers alike and it raised more than £350 to be split between the village church and The Myton Hospices.

Siobhan said: “It was a fabulous day.

"It felt very special to come together as a community, young and old, new and long standing members of the village, to share this momentous occasion with fun, laughter and food.”

1 . MHLC-16-05-23 Gaydon Coronation Event - CEN Upload (4).jpeg Gaydon villagers enjoyed the glorious sunshine while celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a big lunch event on Sunday May 7. Photo: Siobhan Hannan

