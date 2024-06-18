All the winners.All the winners.
All the winners.

In pictures: Warwickshire winners in the Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Jun 2024, 21:28 BST
Inspirational achievers from Warwickshire were among those celebrated at the sixth Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards.

Four hundred people assembled at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam for the glittering ceremony on Thursday (June 13), hosted by Kirsty Leahy, Karen Jones and ‘Roberto’.

The evening’s entertainment included performances by Birmingham’s Elmhurst Ballet School and singer Ruth Kelly, from Coventry.

The Awards, which were unveiled at The House of Commons in January, are headed up by Ladies First directors Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and Karen Massey from Leamington.

They said: “It was a phenomenal evening celebrating the achievements of women, men, and future young influencers in business.

"We couldn’t be more proud of this inspiring event.

"Huge congratulations to all of our 2024 winners.”

The evening, which included an auction and raffle and £5k ring prize drawer courtesy of Shipton & Co in Stratford, also raised £8,000 for The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund.

For the full list of winners visit https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/2024-winners/

Elmhurst Ballet School performing.

1. Elmhurst Ballet School performing. Everybody Smile Photography.jpg

Elmhurst Ballet School performing. Photo: Everybody Smile Photography

Richard Gunton of Richard George Tailoring receives the Business Man of the Year Award.

2. Richard Gunton of Richard George Tailoring receives Business Man of the Year Award from xxx of Pertemps Network.jpg

Richard Gunton of Richard George Tailoring receives the Business Man of the Year Award. Photo: Everybody Smile Photography

Elmhurst Ballet School perform.

3. The Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards.

Elmhurst Ballet School perform. Photo: Everybody Smile Photography

The Ladies First awards team.

4. The Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards

The Ladies First awards team. Photo: Everybody Smile Photography

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WarwickshireCoventryHouse of Commons