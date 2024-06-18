In pictures: Warwickshire winners in the Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards

Four hundred people assembled at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam for the glittering ceremony on Thursday (June 13), hosted by Kirsty Leahy, Karen Jones and ‘Roberto’.

The evening’s entertainment included performances by Birmingham’s Elmhurst Ballet School and singer Ruth Kelly, from Coventry.

The Awards, which were unveiled at The House of Commons in January, are headed up by Ladies First directors Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and Karen Massey from Leamington.

They said: “It was a phenomenal evening celebrating the achievements of women, men, and future young influencers in business.

"We couldn’t be more proud of this inspiring event.

"Huge congratulations to all of our 2024 winners.”

The evening, which included an auction and raffle and £5k ring prize drawer courtesy of Shipton & Co in Stratford, also raised £8,000 for The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund.

For the full list of winners visit https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/2024-winners/

1 . Elmhurst Ballet School performing. Everybody Smile Photography.jpg Elmhurst Ballet School performing. Photo: Everybody Smile Photography

2 . Richard Gunton of Richard George Tailoring receives Business Man of the Year Award from xxx of Pertemps Network.jpg Richard Gunton of Richard George Tailoring receives the Business Man of the Year Award. Photo: Everybody Smile Photography

3 . The Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards. Elmhurst Ballet School perform. Photo: Everybody Smile Photography