In pictures: Winners announced for Warwickshire art group's first ever outdoor competition held in Leamington park

Hundreds of artists spent the day in one of Leamington's most picturesque parks aiming to create masterpieces for a Warwickshire art group's first ever outdoor competition this month.
Around 200 participants spent the day in Jephson Gardens for Warwickshire Open Studios' Plein Air competition, creating pieces inspired by their surroundings using any 2D or 3D artform of their choosing with paints, pastels, pencils, ceramics, jewellery, wire, photography and more.
The event was designed to get artists out into the open air and for them to enjoy working in Jephson Gardens while visitors watched them in action.
The winning pieces will now be shown in a month-long exhibition in the Leamington Studio Artists gallery at East Lodge in Jephson Gardens.
The winners by category were as follows.
Tustains 'Best in Show' – Hannah Quartermain
Art in the Park Award – Amy Petty
The LSA Exhibition Award - Claire Henley
The WDC Council and WOS Emerging Artist Award – Eleanor Hughes
Picturesque Highly Commended Awards - Jo Bond, Jacob Walden, Millie Jones, Baz Chad, Jo Thornton, Natasha Taheem, Lucy Burton, Sarah Lowry, Melissa Keskinkilnc, Steve Lister, Olga Lomax, Lukasz Lepig
For the past 21 years, Warwickshire Open Studios (WOS) has been helping visual artists and designer makers across the Warwickshire and Coventry area connect with art-lovers who enjoy, buy, commission and participate in their work.