In pictures: Winners announced for Warwickshire art group's first ever outdoor competition held in Leamington park

Hundreds of artists spent the day in one of Leamington's most picturesque parks aiming to create masterpieces for a Warwickshire art group's first ever outdoor competition this month.

Around 200 participants spent the day in Jephson Gardens for Warwickshire Open Studios' Plein Air competition, creating pieces inspired by their surroundings using any 2D or 3D artform of their choosing with paints, pastels, pencils, ceramics, jewellery, wire, photography and more.

The event was designed to get artists out into the open air and for them to enjoy working in Jephson Gardens while visitors watched them in action.

The winning pieces will now be shown in a month-long exhibition in the Leamington Studio Artists gallery at East Lodge in Jephson Gardens.

The winners by category were as follows.

Tustains 'Best in Show' – Hannah Quartermain

Art in the Park Award – Amy Petty

The LSA Exhibition Award - Claire Henley

The WDC Council and WOS Emerging Artist Award – Eleanor Hughes

Picturesque Highly Commended Awards - Jo Bond, Jacob Walden, Millie Jones, Baz Chad, Jo Thornton, Natasha Taheem, Lucy Burton, Sarah Lowry, Melissa Keskinkilnc, Steve Lister, Olga Lomax, Lukasz Lepig

For the past 21 years, Warwickshire Open Studios (WOS) has been helping visual artists and designer makers across the Warwickshire and Coventry area connect with art-lovers who enjoy, buy, commission and participate in their work.

1. Claire Henley is pictured with her painting of the Aviary Cafe building at Jephson Gardens, for which she won The LSA Exhibition award. Photo Sales

2. Claire Henley's painting of the Aviary Cafe building at Jephson Gardens won The LSA Exhibition award. Photo Sales

3. Steve Lister received a Picturesque Highly Commended Award for his work and is pictured with Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen. Photo Sales

4. Lukasz Lepig pictured with his painting, which won him a Picturesque Highly Commended Award. Photo Sales