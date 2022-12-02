Residents and visitors have often stopped to watch woodcarver Graham Jones make his creations out of deadwood in the park.

A woodcarver returned to a Warwick park last weekend to create more sculptures for a larger project.

Since winter 2021 Graham Jones has been visiting Priory Park area to create sculptures in the deadwood around the park.

He returned in spring 2022 and again in autumn, creating seven sculptures in oak, sycamore and a fallen foxglove tree.

Graham was most recently creating sculptures at Priory Park last Saturday (November 26) and was also spotted creating a bench in the Packmores Community Garden the weekend before (November 19).

The sculptures are spread around the park and include the Packmores Community Garden, where the inspiration for a bench came from the established wildlife pond.

The other sculptures depict wildlife and creatures found in the park including a woodpecker, a mouse, a toadstool, a dragonfly, an acorn, a deer, a rabbit and bluebells.

Members of the public were able to watch the wood carving in progress. One said: "It was fascinating watching Graham work, beautifully done. The park is becoming quite the art gallery to wander around."

This project has been organised in partnership between Friends of Priory Park and local community group Achieving Results in Communities (ARC) CIC thanks to funding by Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor fund.

Dave Skinner, Chair of Friends of Priory Park said: "We are very pleased to have collaborated with ARC on this Nature Trail which we hope highlight the beauty of our wonderful local parks and help raise awareness of nature.

"We would like to thank Graham for his marvellous work and for the fabulous support from ARC. We look forward to working together again soon."

The carved creations have been mapped as a 'nature trail' on a plan of the park, which will soon be available on the Friends of Priory Park and ARC websites.

This aims to encourage children and newcomers to discover the locations of each carving around the park.

Geoff Ousbey has been one of the regular visitors to the park to see Graham’s creations. Here are some of Graham’s photos from the carving on November 26.

1. Graham Jones woodcarving in Priory Park on November 26 2022 Woodcarver Graham Jones has been making creations out of deadwood as part of a larger project to create a nature trail around the park. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

