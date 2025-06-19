In Pictures: Work continues at Warwick park's paddling pool

Warwick District Council is working on the pool and the improvements include non-slip surfaces, jets and fountains with free-standing shades, and benches around the outside.

Work started in February and the council said it anticipated the work to be completed in early summer.

However, in May, the council issued an update saying there had been some delays to the project.

The council said: “There have been some delays – largely due to essential elements being delayed in Spain. And there being a knock-on effect for being able to lay the floor slab, the specialist trade of shuttering given the more complicated concrete shape of the pools with the ramps, water features and upstands involved.

"This stage cannot be rushed as we have to wait for the concrete to fully cure before moving on.”

Here’s some photos taken by Geoff Ousbey of the work taking place in St Nicholas Park.

1 . Refurbishment work at St Nicholas Park's paddling pool in Warwick The council estimates that the pool will be open in summer. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Refurbishment work at St Nicholas Park's paddling pool in Warwick Work started in February. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Refurbishment work at St Nicholas Park's paddling pool in Warwick Work has been continuing at the padding pool in St Nicholas Park. Photo: Geoff Ousbey