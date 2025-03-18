Work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible.Work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible.
Work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible.

In Pictures: Work continues at Warwick railway station to make it more accessible

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
Work is continuing to take place at Warwick railway station to help make the station more accessible.

The work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible.

Despite previous delays to the project, including a redesign of the plans due to when remains of Victorian buildings being discovered, Network Rail says it is still on track to finish the scheme later this year.

The single track road running behind Warwick railway station near Lakin Road has been shut.

It was previously shut in September last year and was expected to reopen February this year but new signage says the road is now expected to remain shut until August 16.

The service road has been shut between Coventry Road and the Lakin Road junction and the end of Woodcote Road.

These latest photos of the work taking place at the station have been sent to us by Geoff Ousbey.

Despite previous delays, Network Rail says it is still on track to finish the scheme later this year.

1. Accessibility work at Warwick railway station

Despite previous delays, Network Rail says it is still on track to finish the scheme later this year. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible.

2. Accessibility work at Warwick railway station

Work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The work will help improve the accessibility of the station.

3. Accessibility work at Warwick railway station

The work will help improve the accessibility of the station. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Work is continuing onsite.

4. Accessibility work at Warwick railway station

Work is continuing onsite. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WorkNetwork RailVictorian
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice