In Pictures: Work continues at Warwick railway station to make it more accessible

The work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible.

Despite previous delays to the project, including a redesign of the plans due to when remains of Victorian buildings being discovered, Network Rail says it is still on track to finish the scheme later this year.

The single track road running behind Warwick railway station near Lakin Road has been shut.

It was previously shut in September last year and was expected to reopen February this year but new signage says the road is now expected to remain shut until August 16.

The service road has been shut between Coventry Road and the Lakin Road junction and the end of Woodcote Road.

These latest photos of the work taking place at the station have been sent to us by Geoff Ousbey.

