In Pictures: Work starts on installing new sails on historic windmill near Leamington

Fencing was installed around Chesterton Windmill earlier this month ahead of the work beginning.

Last Thursday (March 13) the project team was on site.

The iconic monument has stood on the site for hundreds of years and attracts thousands of people every year.

The previous wooden sails on the windmill were removed in 2021 due to safety concerns.

Speaking about the work, a spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “The first major job, once all the sails components had arrived, was to hoist the two large – and very heavy – wooden stocks into position on the windmill.

"The stocks form the central X shape of the sails. They are both nearly 12 metres long, and weigh around a quarter of a tonne each.”

They added: “As developments continue to take place on site over the next few weeks, we kindly ask all those interested in watching the progress of the project to do so from a safe distance on the grass paths and to avoid entering the surrounding fields.”

1 . Work starts on installing new sails on Chesterton Windmill Machinery was needed to move the parts for the new sails. Photo: Warwickshire County Council

2 . Work starts on installing new sails on Chesterton Windmill Work started on site last week. Photo: Warwickshire County Council

3 . Work starts on installing new sails on Chesterton Windmill Work started on installing the new sails last week. Photo: Warwickshire County Council