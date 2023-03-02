In pictures: World Book Day at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Pupils at schools in and around our towns went to school dressed as their favourite fictional characters today for World Book Day 2023
By Oliver Williams
29 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 7:22pm
Pupils at schools across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and the surrounding area went in dressed as their favourite fictional characters for World Book Day 2023.
The annual national charity event is held to change lives through the love of books and reading and to give every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.
Page 1 of 3