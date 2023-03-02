Register
NationalWorldTV
Lily-Mae, 10, who goes to All saints CofE junior school Warwick as Wednesday Addams.
In pictures: World Book Day at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Pupils at schools in and around our towns went to school dressed as their favourite fictional characters today for World Book Day 2023

By Oliver Williams
29 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 7:22pm

Pupils at schools across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and the surrounding area went in dressed as their favourite fictional characters for World Book Day 2023.

The annual national charity event is held to change lives through the love of books and reading and to give every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

1. World Book Day 2023

Darcy, 12, of Kings High School in Warwick. Darcy is dressed as Hagrid from the Harry Potter books and films.

Photo: Picture supplied.

2. World Book Day 2023

Emily, 8, Kingsley School.

Photo: Picture supplied.

3. World Book Day 2023

Freddie, who goes to All Saints Primary School in Leek Wootton, dressed as Tintin for the day. Picture supplied.

Photo: Picture supplied.

4. World Book Day 2023

Charlotte, 9 of Evergreen School in Warwick as Paddington Bear.

Photo: Picture supplied.

LeamingtonWarwickKenilworth