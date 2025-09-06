Several of the world’s top professional cyclists raced through Rugby on Friday, August 5, as part of The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race.placeholder image
Several of the world’s top professional cyclists raced through Rugby on Friday, August 5, as part of The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race.

In pictures: Your photos as the Tour of Britain cyclists raced through the Rugby area

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
Several of the world’s top professional cyclists raced through Rugby on Friday, August 5, as part of The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race.

Frenchman Romain Grégoire beat former race winner Julian Alaphilippe to the finish line in Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

But before that, the cyclists were greeted by cheering crowds as the tour passed through the Rugby area during its Warwickshire leg.

Here are some photos from our readers. Our thanks to everyone who took the time to email them to us.

Photo by Warren Strickland, taken in Alwyn Road, Rugby.

1. The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race

Photo by Warren Strickland, taken in Alwyn Road, Rugby. Photo: Warren Strickland

Photo by Stuart Sykes, taken in Long Lawford on the Bilton Lane turn off at Coventry Road.

2. The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race

Photo by Stuart Sykes, taken in Long Lawford on the Bilton Lane turn off at Coventry Road. Photo: Stuart Sykes

Photo by Warren Strickland, taken in Alwyn Road, Rugby.

3. The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race

Photo by Warren Strickland, taken in Alwyn Road, Rugby. Photo: Warren Strickland

Photo by Dave Staff.

4. The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race

Photo by Dave Staff. Photo: Dave Staff

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RugbyBurton Dassett Hills Country ParkWarwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice