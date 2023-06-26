'Inconsiderate boaters' flood picturesque canal cafe near Warwick again - leaving staff soaked

A boater told the owners 'did we cause that? Oh well, you must have insurance'

A picturesque cafe by the side of canal near Warwick has been flooded again - due to 'inconsiderate boaters'.

Staff were left working in soaking wet shoes and clothes after water rushed into Hatton Locks Cafe on Sunday June 25.

The owners said this is an ongoing problem and said it is down to boaters "not knowing what they are doing when they start coming down the Hatton flight".

A CCTV image after the flood water spilled over into the cafe. Image courtesy of Hatton Locks Cafe.

"This caused a lot of disruption to our business," said the business on social media.

"Our members of staff having to work for the rest of the day in soaking wet shoes and clothes, time and effort to remove soaking wet matting and constant apologies from us to our customers for mess and a very wet floor.”

But it the response from the people on the boat that caused that was even more shocking.

The owners added: "The only response from the boat responsible was "did we cause that? Oh well, you must have insurance". Come on boaters, have a heart."