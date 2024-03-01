Increase in applications shows growth of Art in the Park festival in Leamington
Leamington festival Art in the Park has had a surge in the number of artists applying to display and sell their work this year.
The summer festival, on August 3 and 4, has had around 300 applications from artists to display and sell their work this summer, which is 100 more than last year.
Despite the damp weekend, the event had a footfall of about 38,000 in 2023.
The festival’s organisers have increased the allotted number of artists on display to 225 to allow for even more art to be viewed throughout the weekend.
Those who have never applied or who were not selected this year are being advised to prepare their applications for 2025 as the number of applicants is expected to rise.