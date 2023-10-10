Register
Incredible 1979 Beetle with just two miles on clock sells for £49,500 near Leamington

Herbie would go bananas over this auction rarity.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
An incredible barn-find 1979 Beetle with just two miles on the clock has sold for £49,500 near Leamington.

The Volkswagen Beetle Karmann Cabriolet, finished in 'Brazil brown,' was kept in a garage from new and was discovered covered in sheets after its anonymous owner died.

Classic Car Auctions (CCA) had originally listed a guide price of £10,000 - £12,000 for the rare motor.

The 1979 Volkswagen Beetle Karmann Cabriolet in the garage in which it was stored.The 1979 Volkswagen Beetle Karmann Cabriolet in the garage in which it was stored.
The 1979 Volkswagen Beetle Karmann Cabriolet in the garage in which it was stored.

However, the "once in a lifetime find" attracted great interest at a sale at the Warwickshire Events Centre on Saturday September 30.

According to a CCA spokesperson, the original buyer was believed to be a "Midlands car dealer, who bought what he liked and then stored it up like treasure".

Simon Langsdale, who sourced the car for CCA, said: "This was truly a once in a lifetime find. The car has literally been in storage all its life and has an incredible two miles on the odometer which we are told is correct."

