Incredible 1979 Beetle with just two miles on clock sells for £49,500 near Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
An incredible barn-find 1979 Beetle with just two miles on the clock has sold for £49,500 near Leamington.
The Volkswagen Beetle Karmann Cabriolet, finished in 'Brazil brown,' was kept in a garage from new and was discovered covered in sheets after its anonymous owner died.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Classic Car Auctions (CCA) had originally listed a guide price of £10,000 - £12,000 for the rare motor.
However, the "once in a lifetime find" attracted great interest at a sale at the Warwickshire Events Centre on Saturday September 30.
According to a CCA spokesperson, the original buyer was believed to be a "Midlands car dealer, who bought what he liked and then stored it up like treasure".
Simon Langsdale, who sourced the car for CCA, said: "This was truly a once in a lifetime find. The car has literally been in storage all its life and has an incredible two miles on the odometer which we are told is correct."