Incredible 1979 Beetle with just two miles on clock sells for £49,500 near Leamington

An incredible barn-find 1979 Beetle with just two miles on the clock has sold for £49,500 near Leamington.

The Volkswagen Beetle Karmann Cabriolet, finished in 'Brazil brown,' was kept in a garage from new and was discovered covered in sheets after its anonymous owner died.

Classic Car Auctions (CCA) had originally listed a guide price of £10,000 - £12,000 for the rare motor.

The 1979 Volkswagen Beetle Karmann Cabriolet in the garage in which it was stored.

However, the "once in a lifetime find" attracted great interest at a sale at the Warwickshire Events Centre on Saturday September 30.

According to a CCA spokesperson, the original buyer was believed to be a "Midlands car dealer, who bought what he liked and then stored it up like treasure".