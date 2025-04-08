Industry expert names Leamington shop as one of her favourites in the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An industry expert has named a Leamington convenience store as one of her ‘favourite shops in the world’

Sabine Benoit, a professor of marketing (practice) at Singapore Management University (SMU), has listed One Stop in Tachbrook Road in The World’s Favourite Stores publication.

She has said: “The store was opened 41 years ago as a 250 sq ft shop.

“It has grown through refits and extensions to a 2,000 sq ft convenience store.

Sunder Sandher at his One Stop branch in Leamington

"The store places the local community at its heart.

“The store has developed a range of proprietary, fresh food to go which is in strong growth.

"Making samosas from scratch [is] a big winner.

“The funds from the shop have helped to open three restaurants.

“The retailer Sunder Sandher’s community work was recognised by the King with an invitation to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

“He has won many national awards, most recently presented by the Prime Minister for over 25 years in retailing.

"Sunder also sits on several Consumer Packaged Goods panels including for P&G, Coca Cola, K.P and Phillip Morris.”

The World’s Favourite Stores report shows how the industry and the world has changed in just the past two years.

It is described by its authors as ‘a reservoir of great retailing to advance our industry’.

The featured retailers have been nominated by 51 retail leaders from around the world as their favourites.

The authors have said: “It’s designed as a fun read and is relevant for all convenience, food, foodservice and roadside retailers.”

To read the report visit https://tinyurl.com/4fndbxac