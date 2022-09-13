Initiative launched to make Kenilworth a 'toilet twinning town'
They are hoping to twin 20 toilets
An initiative has been launched to make Kenilworth a 'toilet twinning town'.
Earlier in September, the Mayor of Kenilworth Sam Louden Cooke, along with Kenilworth Soroptimists launched the project – with only £60 is needed to twin one toilet.
At the event, the mayor, presented Sarah McCaffrey, assistant manager of the Kenilworth Centre with a certificate linking the centre’s toilet with one in Malawi.
The Soroptimists aim to twin 20 toilets with the help of the community.