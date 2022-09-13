Initiative launched to make Kenilworth a 'toilet twinning town'

The Kenilworth Mayor, Sam Louden Cooke, Sarah McCaffrey, assistant manager of the Kenilworth Centre receiving the certificate, and Councillor Richard Dickson. Photo supplied

An initiative has been launched to make Kenilworth a 'toilet twinning town'.

Earlier in September, the Mayor of Kenilworth Sam Louden Cooke, along with Kenilworth Soroptimists launched the project – with only £60 is needed to twin one toilet.

Elaine Clarke and Sharon Maxted organisers of the Toilet Twinning event. Photo supplied

At the event, the mayor, presented Sarah McCaffrey, assistant manager of the Kenilworth Centre with a certificate linking the centre’s toilet with one in Malawi.