Inspirational brain injury survivor from south Warwickshire taking on 2,650-mile trek for charity

An inspirational brain injury survivor from south Warwickshire is set to take on 2,650-mile trek for charity.

Ten years ago, 13-year-old Will Baxter who is from Loxely, was given a life-changing prognosis.

After suffering a sudden brain haemorrhage that left the entire left side of his body paralysed, doctors told him he would likely spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. But Will defied expectations.

Two weeks later, he took his first steps on crutches and a year later, he was playing football.

A decade later, 23-year-old Will is now taking on his biggest challenge yet – a 2,650-mile trek from Mexico to Canada.

After deciding on his trek, Will researched charities that help children and their families that are going through similar challenges that he faced and decided to fundraise for the Child Brain Injury Trust (CBIT).

The charity supports children and young people who have been affected by acquired brain injuries.

The self-supported journey along the Pacific Crest Trail, which will start on March 25 and take around six months, will see Will tackle deserts, forests, and mountain summits – and will also see him pushing both physically and mentally.

Speaking about the challenge Will said: “I’m not going to pretend I’m hiking the Pacific Crest Trail just for charity – I have a lot of personal reasons for this journey.

"But it would be crazy not to use this opportunity to support children who are fighting through brain injury recovery, just as I did.”

Will said this challenge is just the beginning as his long-term vision is to rewrite the template for paediatric neuro-rehabilitation, proving what is possible after acquired brain injury and sparking conversations with charities and children’s hospitals.

So far Will has raised more than £4,000 and has set a target of £10,000 on his online fundraising page.

To donate to Will’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/will2025pct

A spokesperson from the Child Brain Injury Trust said: “We are committed to ensuring that no child faces the journey of brain injury recovery alone.

"With the right support, children can go on to achieve incredible things – just like Will.”