Inspirational Leamington man taking on charity triathlon challenge despite having condition that affects his mobility

A 21-year-old man from Lillington is determined to take on a charity triathlon challenge despite having a condition which affects his mobility.

Pat Smith has Neurofibromatosis type 2, known as NF2 which means he has non-cancerous tumours on some of his nerves.

He was diagnosed with the condition after his parents noticed he was constantly walking on his tip toes.

Pat Smith from Lillington wll be taking on a triathlon challenge later this year. Photo supplied

Since diagnosis tests showed he has tumours on his spine and on the nerves in his ear and has has many operations and treatments to try and reduce the size of the tumours or treat the symptoms caused by them.

Last year he completed a 14-mile walking challenge over seven days in aid of Nerve Tumours UK and now he is gearing up to take on a triathlon challenge for the same charity.

Pat said: "I have always wanted to push myself but in the past I didn't think this was possible because of my condition, however, over the past two years I have been focussing more on myself and the capabilities I have instead of comparing my skills and abilities to others who do not have physical difficulties.

"Therefore, I want to promote the idea of working on and improving your own capabilities rather than comparing yourself and trying to reach what other people can do.

"I always want to show people they can do more than they think - it took me a long time but that is something I have learnt and I want to try and inspire others with this message."

In May, Pat will be taking on a 1km swim, a 5km walk and 7.5km trial in his wheelchair across three days.

Pat said: "This challenge, although taking place over three days instead of seven, will be far more challenging for me because for one, I haven’t been swimming in six years, and two, the distances I am attempting this time will be far more difficult to complete.

"However, I am determined to undertake this challenge and these difficult distances because I want to push myself more than I have done before."

When asked if anyone would be joining him on his triathlon challenge, Pat said: "At this moment the plan is to allow anyone to come along to any part of my triathlon - it is essentially an open invitation to everyone and anyone.

"This is different to my last fundraiser as that one was done under lockdown restrictions, therefore, I hope there will be a lot of people who will come along at some point in the triathlon as it will inspire more people to push themselves beyond what they think they are capable of."

Pat is still deciding where to complete his triathon but he said it will be in Warwickshire.

Pat added: "I would like to add how great the charity is I am raising money for as they fund important medical research and care for those with NF1, 2 and Schwannomatosis supporting them to live happier and more fulfilled lives.

"Nerve Tumours UK have done a lot to help me and so I want to help them and other people with my condition by raising these crucial funds to put an end to these life ruining conditions.