Inspirational people from across Warwickshire among finalists in the fourth Ladies First Network Business Awards

The judges listening. Photo by Dy Holmes of Spaces and Faces Photography

Inspirational people from across Warwickshire are among the finalists named in the fourth Ladies First Network Business Awards, being held next month.

Entrants from 25 categories have been selected from more than 270 nominations by a panel of 18 judges from across the UK at a special event in Coventry on Monday.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, hosted by BBC radio presenter Sandra Godley, on March 24 at Coombe Abbey.

Judge Amanda Chalmers from Warwick with finalist Louise Bates from Leamington. Photo by Dy Holmes of Spaces and Faces Photography

The awards, which returns to a live event following the pandemic, will also raise money for two West Midlands charities, St Basils and Suited For Success.

St Basils works with young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, to enable them to find and keep a home, grow their confidence, develop their skills and increase opportunities.

Established in Birmingham, the charity now has 42 accommodation projects across the West Midlands, including in Leamington.

Established in 2016, award-winning charity Suited For Success helps unemployed men and women in Warwickshire and the West Midlands prepare for a job interview by providing free coaching, employment preparation skills and interview clothing.

Awards organisers Natasha Blacklock and Tracey McAtamney. Photo by Dy Holmes of Spaces and Faces Photography

The new categories introduced this year are: Excellence in health and wellbeing, Digital Star, Man of the Year, Employer of the Year, Excellence in Education, Achieves

in Marketing, Family Business, Service Provider of the Year and International Award – attracting entries from as far afield as Australia and South Africa.

Young people are also in sharper focus at this year’s awards which champion Young Entrepreneur and Inspirational Young Achiever.

Awards organiser and Ladies First Network leader, Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common, said: “Interview day was a fabulous occasion.

Lily Wildman and Nicola Smyth of Nicola Smyth Hair Salons. Photo by Dy Holmes of Spaces and Faces Photography

"It never ceases to amaze me just how many talented and inspirational people I get to meet – this year starting at just 10 years old, our youngest ever nomination.

"Also, some remarkable women in business and inspirational lives, some incredible family businesses including a third generation business, husband and wife teams, an over 50’s all-female punk band and not forgetting a micro pigs business! – So many achievements to celebrate.”

For further information about the awards visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/awards-2020/To enquire about sponsorship opportunities contact Tracey McAtamney at: [email protected]

Here is the list of finalists:

Woman of Courage finalist Rachel Ollerenshaw of Molly Ollys. Photo by Dy Holmes of Spaces and Faces Photography

1. Digital Star

~. Emily Cordwell – Online Toolbox, New Zealand

~. Sandy Hearn – Elite PA Solutions, Rugby

~ Amy Hobson – Focus your Future UK, Solihull

~ Sharon Louca – Women’s Business Networking Ltd, Tamworth

~ Jacqueline Leake – V A Services Nuneaton

2. Achieves for the Community

~ Louise Gilliard-Owen & Kate Porreta – The Horse and People Project, Coventry

~ Sharon Brooks – Headway Brain Injury Charity, Coventry

~ Fay Goodman – Goodmedia, Birmingham

~ Anita Dalton - Kenilworth

~ Christine Eade & Sarah Laughton – The POD Café, Coventry

3. Excellence in Education

~ Catherine Cossey – The Piano School, Coventry

~ Benita Belgrove – Bluecoat School, Coventry

~ Marie Crowder Shona Wallace Megan Lee – Nicola Smyth Academy, Leamington/Warwick/Kenilworth

~ Amandine Stone – Tutor in a Box, Leamington

~ Suneta Bagri – Teach well, Toolkit, Coventry

4. Man of the Year

~ John Coote – Coventry Comfort Carers Homeless Outreach Project, Coventry

~ Michael Mogan – Mogan and Mogan, Coventry

~ Dan Smyth Humphriss – Nicola Smyth, Leamington

~ Mark Elson – Pipistrelle Art, Exhall

~ Trevor Parkinson – Millie’s Paws Hydrotherapy Centre and Studio, Coventry

5. Achieves in Business (Employee)

~ Leanne Horne – Air Aesthetics Clinic, Henley-in Arden

~ Sarah Millington – Unique Venues, Birmingham

~ Carey Munn – Pertemps Network Group, Meriden

~ Kathy Halstead Smyth – Nicola Smyth

~ Corrine Seaborne – Alsters Kelley, Coventry

6. Achieves Through Networking

~ Amy Hobson – Connexions, Solihull

~ Sarah Millington – Unique Venues, Birmingham

~ Sharon Louca – Women’s Business Networking Limited, Tamworth

~ Yvonne McCabe – Minute Man Press, Hall Green

~ Amanda Bourne – Findabiz, Nuneaton

7. Advocate for Women

~ Andrea de Gabriel Robertson – Andrea de Gabriel Portrait Photography, Nuneaton

~ The Verinos – All Female Band, Leicester

~ Sarah Gray – Sarah Gray Styling, Leamington

~ Charlie Smith – Jennie Bear Blue, Balsall Common

8. Achieves for Charity

~ Jessica Weeks – Hannah’s House, Coventry

~ Emma Hallam – Alex’s Wish, Loughborough

~ Louise Hepburn - The Centaurus Trust, Wootton Wawen

~ Georgina Mosely – Help Harry, Help Others Charity, Birmingham

9. Service Provider of the Year

~ Lisa Whittleton – Illuminate VR, Kenilworth

~ Jayne Chambers – Haigs Hotel & McKees Restaurant, Balsall Common

~ Amy O’Keeffe – CTT Accounting Leamington

~ Abigail Farnham – Pertemps Network Group

~ Geraldine Davies – Senior Care Support, Solihull

10. Excellence in Health & Wellbeing

~ Julie Dalton – Elite Health & Wellness, Coventry

~ Asha Bezron – Inspired to Change, Balsall Common

~ Lorraine Checklin – Flourish Health and Wellbeing, Meriden

~ Julia Mitchell – Healthy Steps, Shrewley

~ Dr Verity Biggs – NHS GP Coventry, Balsall Common

~ Julie Garner – CBD Skindeep, Kenilworth

11. Woman of Achievement

~ Angela Gordon – I Love Inspiring Ltd, Rugby

~ Robyn Allen – Robyn Allen Solutions, Rothwell

~ Suzanne Reid Barreiro de Silva – Unique Venues, Birmingham

~ Samm Bain – Meriden Media

~ Fay Goodman – Goodmedia, Birmingham

12. STEM Award

~ Alexandra Knight – Stemazing, Morpeth

~ Ewa Truchanowicz – Dignio, Birmingham

~ Helen Routledge – Totem Learning, Coventry

~ Andrea Lowe – Accountable Solutions, Rugby

~ Ellen Badat – Purple Tree Solutions, Gloucester

13. Inspirational Woman

~ Siwan Smith – Anchored In, Liverpool

~ Sonia Parnell – Liberty House Care Homes, Birmingham

~ Suneta Bagri – Teach well, ToolKit, Coventry

~ Fay Goodman – Goodmedia, Birmingham

~ Natalie Heeley-Shields – Forever Living, Mollington

14. Business Entrepreneur

~ Amy Davies – Madame Caci Lounge & Store & Stove, Balsall Common

~ Leanne Armstrong – Black Ivy Design, Coventry

~ Olivia Mikail – Kew Little Pigs, Amersham

~ Donna Vaughan – Millies Paws Hydrotherapy Centre and Grooming Studio, Coventry

~ Taruna Chauhan – T Chauhan Consultancy Ltd. Coventry

15. Business Entrepreneur (Under 30)

~ Rebecca Cooke – George’s Swim Academy & Claudies Club, Solihull

~ Hannah Williams – Scribble Inc. Shropshire

~ Anisa Morridadi – Beatfreeks, Birmingham

~ Ananya Prajapati – artist, Coventry

~ Lauren Coombes – Pitch and Party Limited Balsall Common

16. Businesswoman of The Year

~ Olivia Mikhail – Kew Little Pigs, Amersham

~ Michelle Kirkham – International Automotive Components Group (IAC Group), Coventry

~ Leanne Armstrong Peapell – Black Ivy Design, Coventry

~ Bal Heer- Regional Homes, Birmingham

17. Family Business of the Year

~ Kate Hunter – Bear Cleaning, Kenilworth

~. Ruth & Gillian Bridges – J Roberts SPV Ltd, Sutton Coldfield

~ Jayne Chambers – Haigs Hotel & McKees Restaurant, Balsall Common

~ Yvonne McCabe – Minute Man Press, Hall Green

~ Jo Watson – Halo Hair and Beauty, Balsall Common

18. Couple of the Year

~ Claudia & Richard Bramble – Bramble Dining, Leamington

~ Charlotte & Jolyon Olivier – Napton Cidery,Napton-on-the-Hill

~ Gina & Ian Reinge -The Reinge Clinic, Kenilworth

~ Kelsey & William Seymour - St Maur, Alcester

~ Nichola & John Kelsey – Welcombe Hills Vineyard, Stratford

19. Unique Business

~ Lauren Coombes – Pitch and Party Limited, Balsall Common

~ Olivia Mikhail – Kew Little Pigs, Amersham

~ Jessica Moorley – Bread for Life, Leamington

~ Phaedra Elson – Pipistrelle Art, Exhall

~ Debbie Lynn – Violinist, Coventry

20. New Business of the Year

~ Nikki Watson – Solihull Baby Massage

~ Helen Bradley – Quirky Little Bird, Coventry

~ Claudia & Richard Bramble – Bramble Dining, Leamington

~ William & Kelsey Seymour – St Maur, Alcester

~ Helen Pritchett – The Soap Sisters, Birmingham

21. Successful Career from Home

~ Taran Natt – Mum’s Bistro, Meriden

~ Maxine Round – Pure Nails & Beauty, Balsall Common

~ Colette Jacobs – Hounds ‘n’ Harmony, Coventry

~ Lindsay Gillespie – Pawsome Pooches, Balsall Common

~ Isabel Lawson – Isabel’s Flowers, Balsall Common

22. Marketing Award

~ Colette Bratton – Small Business Equaliser, Lichfield

~ Felicity Newsome – Sheldon Bosley Knight, Stratford

~ Vicki Bravington – Shakespeare Media, Stratford

~ Katie Wilber – Cotswold Connected, Stratford

~ Louise Wood & Natalie Corcoran – Lime Communications, Leamington

23. Venue Award

~ Coombe Abbey

~ Binswood Hall

~ Telegraph Hotel

~ Wroxall Abbey

24. Woman of Courage

~ Veronica Kumeta – Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer, Birmingam

~ Rachel Ollerenshaw – Molly Olly’s Wishes, Warwick

~ Andrea Rainsford – SEO Angel, Tamworth

~ Louise Bates – Heathcote Holistics, Leamington

~ Sharon Luca Chatha – The Luca Foundation, Coventry

25. International Award

~ Innocentia Mahlangu – SHEngineers, South Africa

~ May Zaki – Rashaqa by May, Australia

~ Emily Coldwell – Online Toolbox, New Zealand

26. Inspirational Young Achiever

~ Twins Stacey & Tracey William from Coventry