Inspirational Rugby woman who battled through vicious Luftwaffe bombing raids celebrates 99th birthday

Mary in her wartime uniform.

A Coventry Blitz survivor and the only woman appointed as a Civil Defence Fire Guard instructor in the city during the Second World War is celebrating her 99th birthday.

Mary Lock, who lives in Rugby, was joined by her immediate family for a special afternoon tea in the Garden Room Restaurant at historic Coombe Abbey Hotel.

She was just 17-years-old when her family home in Three Spires Avenue, Coundon, was destroyed in the German bombing raids on November 14 1940.

Mary Lock on her 99th birthday.

Mary went on to join the Civil Defence and became the only woman Fire Guard instructor in Coventry and the surrounding area.

The Warwickshire hotel has long been a favourite with the family and is where Mary celebrated her 95th birthday.

Ron Terry, operations director at Coombe Abbey Park Ltd, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting Mary and her family for her 99th birthday afternoon tea celebration.

“She has lived an amazing life through tumultuous times and we hope to be hosting her 100th in a year’s time.”

Mary Lock on her 99th birthday with her son Michael Lock, who lives near Nottingham, and daughter Jennifer Balfe, from Tile Hill, Coventry at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

The hotel’s on-site florist shop, Flowers at Coombe, which opened on February 15 and is run by Candice McCann, made Mary a special floral birthday bouquet.

Mary still does not take anything for granted.

Daughter Jennifer Balfe, a retired nurse, who lives in Tile Hill, said: “Mum is completely switched on and the matriarch of the family. She wanted to celebrate her 99th birthday this year - just in case she doesn’t make it to 100!

“She’s fit and healthy and an avid gardener – her garden is her salvation and paradise.

“Mum continues to work diligently raising money for the Friends of St Cross charity for whom she is a very proud volunteer.

"She was still serving tea at Rugby’s Hospital St Cross until a few years ago.”

Although Mary’s family survived the blast, ten of their friends and neighbours in the street sadly perished during the Blitz – her mother also died shortly after due to the stress.

Mary and her two younger sisters were left homeless and taken in by an aunt in Keresley.

After the war Mary and her late husband Clive, a teacher, settled in Rugby with their two children, Michael and Jennifer, where she ran two wool shops. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

As one of the oldest surviving members of the Civil Defence Association in the UK Mary was invited to attend the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, in 2015 and was delighted to meet Prince Edward on another occasion.

