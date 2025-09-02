Inspiring women to speak at Leamington Soroptimists' event this month

The Leamington Soroptimists group are holding their Raise Up conference event in the town this month.

The event, taking place at The Fold in Spencer Street on Sunday September 14 from 10am to 5pm, will feature talks from seven inspiring speakers starting with Hettie Barkworth-Nanton (CBE), who is the chair of the charity Refuge.

The speakers include actress and producer Lorie-Lanie Shanks who will talk about activism through film and media, body language expert, consumer psychology specialist and corporate trainer Adrianne Carter, who will talk about the psychology of body language and musician and music producer Javina Greene, who will talk about contributing to social change through music.

The event will also include a fashion show, experience raffle, and a clothes and art sale.

Tickets are £50 from raiseup2025.org and include refreshments, a light lunch and fresh fruit.

Funds raised will go to Safeline and Arts Uplift’s production of Navigating Margaret.