International photographer has praised work by members of Leamington group

Charlie Waite has selected 33 of his favourite images from the Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s exhibition which was held at All Saints’ parish church in May.

An internationally-renowned photographer is showing a keen interest in the work of members of the Leamington Spa Photographic Society (LSPS).

After he gave a well-attended talk on his art at All Saints parish church last year, Charlie Waite had intended to return to Leamington to visit the society’s exhibition which showcased its members’ best work and took place at the same venue in May.

But he was not able to due to work commitments with his company Light and Land, which runs photographic workshops in this country and abroad, so instead he asked to be sent digital copies of all of the photographs in the exhibition.

A Quantity of Queleas by Paul Beard was one of Charlie Waite's choices.

He initially indicated that from those he would select his ten favourites.

But having viewed all 179 images, Charlie said: “I have seen some remarkable photographs indeed, and such is their very high standard, I couldn’t possibly choose only ten.”

He picked out his 33 favourites, but stressed: “I must reiterate that the overall standard was absolutely superb”.

Suspended by Joy Herbert was also picked by Charlie Waites.

Now Charlie’s selection is available as an online gallery by visiting the LSPS public website at www.lsps.org.uk and clicking on the Annual Exhibition poster before scrolling down to Charlie Waite’s Picks.

LSPS committee member Richard Earp said: “We are hugely grateful to Charlie for taking the time to do this.