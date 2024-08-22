International vegan restaurant chain Herb opens new branch in Leamington town centre
The branch has opened at the double unit, previously occupied by the Mem Saab Indian restaurant, at 5-6 Lunn Poly House in Clarendon Avenue.
Herb is a fast-expanding chain of restaurants which also has a UK site in Leicester, with another 12 venues internationally that focus on the herbal cuisine of the Kerala region of India.
The Leicester branch was its first to open and has since won several awards.
On its website, the company says: “Herb – the Kerala herbal cuisine restaurant - is exclusively vegetarian and vegan portraying the aromatic spice blended food from the region of Kerala.
"The whole school of vegetarian cuisine takes its name from the traditional Herbal cooking in Kerala.”
Herb is open on seven days a week from 10am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.
For more information about Herb visit https://www.herbrestaurant.co.uk/