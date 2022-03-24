Irish music played in Leamington's Jephson Gardens

Members of the Leamington branch of worldwide traditional Irish music and dance organisation Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann performed at Jephson Gardens in Leamington on St Patrick's Day last week.

Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann performed live in Jephson Gardens last Thursday (March 17).

The Leamington Branch of Comhaltas was founded in 1989.

It holds weekly lessons for children, monthly sessions attended by children and adults and members take part in competitions and performances.