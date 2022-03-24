Irish music played in Leamington's Jephson Gardens

The Leamington branch of a worldwide organisation dedicated to the promotion of traditional Irish music, song and dance has put on a show in one of the town's most picturesque parks for St Patrick's Day.
Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann performed live in Jephson Gardens last Thursday (March 17).
The Leamington Branch of Comhaltas was founded in 1989.
It holds weekly lessons for children, monthly sessions attended by children and adults and members take part in competitions and performances.
For more information about the branch visit https://leamingtonirish.wixsite.com/my-site