Is 100-year-old Aileen from Rugby the oldest trick or treater in the UK?

Is Aileen the oldest trick or treater in the UK?

The 100-year-old resident at Thurlaston Meadows care home enjoyed knocking on doors trick or treating last night (Thursday October 31).

And of course she came back with lots of goodies and “thoroughly enjoyed her time out”.

Aileen joined staff and residents from Thurlaston Meadows care home on their trick or treating experience around the village.

The care home said Aileen enjoyed the whole experience and laughed and smiled the whole time.

A spokesperson for the care home said: "At Thurlaston Meadows we had a Halloween party where we were joined by the Sanderson sisters who put on a show for us, then children and adults went trick or treating around the village, the youngest was three and the oldest was Aileen at 100.

"Aileen who turned 100 in June has to be one or the oldest trick or treater in the UK."