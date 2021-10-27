Items removed from outside Warwick's London Burger Kitchen amid rumours it has shut for good

Items have been removed from the front of the London Burger Kitchen site in Warwick

Items from the front of Warwick' s London Burger Kitchen restaurant in High Street have been removed amid rumours the place has closed down.

For the last couple of weeks the restaurant, which served American-style burgers, had been posting on social media about needing to close for several days for maintenance work.

Late last week rumours started on social media that the restaurant had closed and this week the LBK initials that were placed on the outside of the premises have been removed.

The businesses' Facebook accounts and websites for the brand have also been taken down.

It is not yet known why the business has suddenly closed but people had contacted The Courier and Weekly News expressing concerns about the company - with some claiming staff were not being paid.

LBK opened in Warwick in July with several sports stars and local dignitaries attending a special opening event.

Prior to the burger restaurant, the site used to be an Ask Italian.