'It's a real coup' - major artist's work to be shown in Rugby's Art Gallery and Museum

Photo credit: Louise Bourgeois Spider I 1995

Louise Bourgeois is considered one of the giants of 20th century art, having a career that spanned eight decades.

Born in Paris in 1911, Bourgeois settled in New York in 1938, where she remained for the rest of life, continuing to make art until her death at the age of 98.

In a career that spanned most of the avant-garde artistic movements of the 20th century, Bourgeois stayed true to her own unique vision.

Her work, inspired by her own memories and experiences, spanned monumental installations, figurative sculptures, fabric collages and drawings.

She is perhaps best known for the large-scale spider sculptures that she produced in the last decades of her life, including one she created for the opening of Tate Modern in 2000.

And now, as part of the travelling Artist Rooms exhibition, which features pieces held by the Tate and the National Galleries of Scotland, some of Bourgeois’ work will be displayed in our town’s gallery and museum for all to see.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "It's a real coup for Rugby Art Gallery and Museum to showcase the work of one of the world's most celebrated modern and contemporary artists, and we're delighted to offer residents and visitors from further afield the opportunity to experience the work of Louise Bourgeois first-hand."

The work will be in Rugby from Saturday, July 23 until Saturday, November 19.