'It's an accident waiting to happen' - concerns raised over taxi parking near school in Warwick

The taxis parking near the school. Photo supplied

Concerns have been raised about the ‘dangerous parking’ of taxis near a school in Warwick.

Resident Tim Beale has lived along Deansway in the Woodloes area of the town for more than 30 year but is concerned about the continued parking for the the nearby Evergreen School.

Tim said taxis are parking along the road and next to crossings causing potentially dangerous situations for motorists and pupils.

He said: “I’ve had conversations with police, local councillors and the school regarding the safety of children crossing the zebra crossing close to the school and it seems to be going on deaf ears – nobody seems to care.

"Between 3pm and 3.30pm taxis park in the bus stop and line up all along road, parking on white zig zags and next to the zebra crossing obstructing views of the children who are crossing – so cars have to overtake these taxis and meet oncoming vehicles coming the other way.

"It’s a accident waiting to happen.

“This is a ongoing problem for last couple years but in my opinion it’s getting worse.

“I’ve also been in touch with our local councillor Sam Jones.

"Last year, cars were issued with tickets for parking close to zebra crossing but the opposite side of where the taxis are waiting – so why not issue tickets to taxi drivers – it don’t make sense.

"I live opposite the problem along Deansway and this is the worse it’s ever been in the 36 years as a resident and someone is going to get seriously hurt before long.

Cllr Sam Jones, who is a district and county councillor for Warwick, said: “I'm working with officers to bring about a solution, which will bring more enforcement capabilities to this school zone whilst doing it in a cost-efficient way.

"Getting road safety right, especially around schools, is a high priority for me – but the fact of the matter is funding constraints make even high-priority work difficult to make happen quickly."

When contacted about the taxi parking issues, a spokesperson from Evergreen School said: "Pupils at Evergreen School have special educational needs and disabilities and are picked up directly from the school by specialist transport.

"Parking on our site is limited and this can lead to increased traffic waiting on the public road outside school at the end of the school day.

"We have communicated with families and transport providers to remind them to park safely and with consideration for other road users and pedestrians."

On September 1, Warwickshire County Council rolled out new measures at schools across the county where drivers found to be parking in the School Keep Clear zones would be issued Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).

However, Evergreen School was not on the list of the first locations where the measures were rolled out.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "I can confirm that the school was not included in the first initial tranche of the School Keep Clear scheme.

"It will, however, be included as we continue to roll it out.

"Where there are existing formal restrictions in situ, officers will have the power to enforce observed contraventions, and these can be logged via: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/contraveningparkingrestrictions”