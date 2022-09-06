It's magic: meet the young Leamington boxer who is set to feature at the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight

Leamington heavyweight boxer 'Magic' Matty Harris. Photo courtesy of Reece Singh PR.

A young Leamington boxer is set to fight on the biggest stage of his short career to date when he features at the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn match later this year.

Towering 6ft 8’ heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris, 22 with a record of three wins from three professional matches (including two kos) will fight in a six-round contest at the O2 Arena in London in October as part of what will be the biggest British boxing event of the year.

Matty, who is coached by Edwin Cleary of Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington and promoted by Wassermann Boxing, said: “ I’m looking forward to the fight especially because it’s my first six-round professional bout and because it’s at such a huge British boxing contest.

Matty Harris in his first professional fight against Mladen Manev. Photo courtesy of Reece Singh PR.

“I’m training hard, I’m focused, I’m feeling confident and I’m gonna go out there, be myself and do my thing.”

Matty only began his pro career in November last year with a fight against the experienced and tough Bulgarian Mladen Manev which he won by a points decision.

He won his second fight in April against Mait Metsis in more explosive fashion with a first-round knockout by using a powerful right uppercut.

He also won by first-round knockout in his third fight against Polish fighter Paweł Strykowski in June.

A poster for the event. Photo courtesy of Reece Singh PR.

Benn and Eubank Jr will go toe-to-toe in a catchweight bout set at 157 pounds as they follow in their famous fathers' footsteps by meeting in the ring.

Their fathers Nigel and Chris fought twice - first in 1990 and again in 1993 - with Chris winning via TKO in the first fight before the pair shared a split draw in the second.

The fight will be available to watch on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) with the doors of the event opening at 4.45pm.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for Matty.