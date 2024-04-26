It's set to be a game to remember - AFC North Kilworth will face newly-promoted Mansfield Town

Their manager Nigel Clough will be officially opening the new changing rooms at North Kilworth Sports Club before the match
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 12:34 BST
Newly-promoted Mansfield Town will be coming to the Harborough district in what is set to be a game to remember for the area.

The English Football League (EFL) team, who have just been promoted to the EFL League One, will be playing AFC North Kilworth in a friendly on Tuesday April 30.

Their manager Nigel Clough, a famous face in football, will be officially opening the new changing rooms at North Kilworth Sports Club before the match.

Newly-promoted Mansfield Town will be playing AFC North Kilworth in a friendly on Tuesday April 30.
Newly-promoted Mansfield Town will be playing AFC North Kilworth in a friendly on Tuesday April 30.

The club is encouraging people to come down to enjoy the momentous occasion at North Kilworth Sports Club. Entry is £5 (with concessions) and the kick off is at 7.45pm.

North Kilworth are in 11th Tier of English football and Mansfield Town have just been promoted to EFL League 1 (Tier 3).

