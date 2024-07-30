‘It’s time for more answers over A46 roundabout delay' say Kenilworth Liberal Democrats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liberal Democrats in Kenilworth are calling on Warwickshire County Council to ‘come clean over the long-delayed A46 roundabout at Stoneleigh’.

In 2020, Warwickshire County Council gave the Colas-Siac joint venture the go-ahead to start its £38 million contract to upgrade the A46 Stoneleigh junction.

The works include a new bridge across the A46, as well as realigned slip roads forming the basis of a new signalised gyratory system.

The work was originally scheduled to finish in summer 2022, bringing much-needed capacity to the network.

Kenilworth Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Dickson at the A46 Stoneleigh Junction. Picture supplied.

The scheme is aimed at helping reduce regular delays and queueing traffic at the junction, as well as improve road safety.

But Councillor Richard Dickson (Liberal Democrat, Kenilworth St John’s) said: “The new bridge was installed in February 2023, but it’s a bridge to nowhere because it’s not been connected to the rest of the junction.

"‘We’ve chased the County Council for an explanation of what’s going on and, although we’ve been told it’s now on schedule for completion by December 2024, we’ve had very little explanation of the cause of the delay let alone the financial consequences.

"With very little work taking place on site on a daily basis, we’re also questioning how realistic is the revised completion date of the end of this year.

"What’s been going on with the project management, what’s the cost of the delay and will local taxpayers end up having to pay?”

The scheme has been funded by the County Council, the Department for Transport, West Midlands Combined Authority with contributions from Warwick University and Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.