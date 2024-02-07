‘I've Grown So Much': Prison Officer at HMP Hewell urges people to start a career in prison service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prison officer who relocated to the Midlands and found a new life is urging local people to consider a job in the Prison Service.

Brittany Bent, 23, joined HMP Hewell straight out of college and now plays an important role in helping to protect the public.

Originally from Lancashire, Brittany joined the prison in Worcestershire four years ago. She is now using skills gained from her course in public services to engage with prisoners and help break the cycle of crime.

Brittany says: “On my college course I studied different parts of public service, including policing and other custodial environments. I always wanted to work in the justice system when I finished school, it was a three-year course and I loved it.

“My tutor was a former prison officer, and speaking to her planted the idea of becoming one myself. That’s the route I took. After college my friends were applying for university, and I was looking for jobs in prison! When they were out during freshers’ week I was moving two hours away looking for somewhere to live on my own. It was a big challenge but one I was ready for.

“I have grown so much as a person. At first, my family thought I was so young and I wouldn’t last and come home - but I can’t be a quitter. There’s never been a time when I thought I can’t do this. My family are so proud of me now and proud that I have built a life alongside the job.”

There are no previous qualifications needed to become an operational support staff or prison officer at HMP Hewell. Personal qualities are much more important, and all the necessary training is provided. You should have good judgement, common sense, responsibility and, above all, the ability to work in a team.

Brittany adds: “I would recommend being a prison officer 100%, it’s an amazing role and it helps you to better yourself as a person. It’s not just a job, it’s a career. The opportunities are amazing as long as you are prepared for the bad days as well as the good.

“You are able to deal with that by working with your team, everyone around me is amazing. We are like a family and without them I wouldn’t be in the same situation.

“The biggest skill you need to have is being able to listen to people from every aspect of life, every culture.

“There are so many different career opportunities to progress or step sideways into another role. You can become a dog handler, physical education instructor, a trainer or even go into specialised roles such as security.

“If you’re thinking about having a fresh start this year and want a career that’s rewarding and fast-paced, I’d definitely recommend finding out more and applying. Even if you’re working in a completely different career, there are so many transferrable skills that can be applied in the role of a Prison Officer.”

An extraordinary job

A good prison officer is able to strike up a natural rapport and act as a positive influence and is willing to support their fellow officers and colleagues. Able to think on their feet, they can keep calm under pressure and make quick & effective decisions.

Ralph Lubkowski, Governor of HMP Hewell, says Brittany has already made a huge difference to the team in his prison.

Ralph says: “Brittany has been a great addition to the team at Hewell and has made a life for herself in the area.

“She was only young when she joined us but has already learned so much and is a great influence on her fellow officers and prisoners alike. She has her sights set on a long career at HMP Hewell and I know she’ll be a great success.”