Jaguars at Gaydon event will mark three key anniversaries for motoring company

The British Motor Museum is once again hosting Jaguars at Gaydon on Saturday September 2.

Jaguars at Gaydon is a friendly and informal gathering for all Jaguar fans, not restricted to members of any specific Jaguar club, or even to Jaguar owners. Now in its fourth year, the show is a joint collaboration between the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (JDHT) and the British Motor Museum, running on the day from 10am to 4pm.

This year’s event focuses on three key anniversaries: 100 years of Le Mans, the rescheduled 30 years of XJ220 birthday bash, and 50 years of Jaguar XJC.

Jaguars at Gaydon. Picture supplied.

Visitors will see the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR9 up close, along with two other cars in the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust’s Collection with Le Mans history – the 1954 prototype D-Type and the 1956 long-nose D-Type.

The organisers have invited XJ220 owners and team members who worked on the design and development of the car, so visitors can learn more about this important chapter in Jaguar’s history.

A line up of Jaguar XJCs will celebrate 50 years since the launch of this stylish coupe, topped off with the very last example produced, part of the JDHT collection.

Visitors can see more JDHT exhibits in the Collections Centre and the dedicated Jaguar Zone inside the Main Museum building.

Owners from any of the main Jaguar clubs: Jaguar Breakfast Club, Jaguar Drivers’ Club, Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club, XJS Club, XK8 Enthusiasts Club, XK Car Club and nonclub members and vehicle enthusiasts are welcome to join in for a great day out.

New for 2023 is the Jaguar Drivers’ Club Champion of Champions, giving visitors the chance to experience a Concours competition up close.

Judging will be conducted in the morning, with the winner being announced in the afternoon.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum, said: “Jaguars at Gaydon is a great day out for any Jaguar fan, owner, or enthusiast, and the best time to see these exciting and powerful cars.

"Whether you’re a member of one of the Jaguar Clubs or not, you’re welcome to come along and help us celebrate several key anniversaries of this iconic marque.”

Vehicle display is just £10, which includes entry to display a vehicle and admission for the driver.

Passenger tickets are available at £10 per adult and £7 per child.

Show tickets cost £14.50 per adult, £9 per child, £12.50 per concession and £40 for a family.

All tickets must be pre-booked and include entry to the Museum and the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust Collection.

Doors will open to display cars at 8:30am, and all vehicles must be in place by 10:30am, to ensure they are parked in prime positions outside the Museum, and in the display area.