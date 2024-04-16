Jail for 'brazen' Bedworth serial thief who assaulted two people and stole from shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedworth woman Stacy Fowler has been given a jail sentence for seven thefts and two assaults.

Fowler, 46, from Furnace Road, is also required to pay a victims surcharge of £154.

This sentence follows the activation of a previous suspended sentence for two counts of shoplifting and outraging public decency from 15 March.

Stacy Fowler.

On 2 April 2024 at just after 3pm, Fowler entered a shop on All Saints Square in Bedworth and grabbed a £5 bottle of wine, before walking out of the store with no attempt to pay.

A member of staff challenged Fowler, who then threw a can of beer at them, striking them on the chest – thankfully causing no injury.

No more than ten minutes later, Fowler entered a supermarket on Mill Street, Bedworth, and took two bottles of wine (value £14) out of the shop with no attempt to pay.

She was challenged by shop staff but ignored them and made off with the wine.

The next day, Fowler entered a store on Newtown Road in Bedworth at 8.30pm. Fowler added chocolate, biscuits, and washing up products to a basket (a total of £44) and again left without any attempt to pay.

On this occasion, she was challenged by shop staff, and they managed to recover all items.

On 6 April, Fowler entered another shop on Mill Street and stole two cans of gin and mixer (valued at £2), returning on 8 April to steal £30 worth of meat. She was challenged by staff on both occasions and left empty-handed.

On 8 April, Fowler went into another shop on All Saints Square at picked out ten tubs of washing pods, again attempting to leave without payment.

Fowler was challenged by staff, and on this occasion attempted to punch the member of staff before dropping six of the tubs and making off with the other four.

Fowler pleaded guilty to all charges at Coventry Magistrates Court on 13 April.

PC Chaloner said “Fowler went back to brazenly steal from shops in Bedworth again and again and again, and on two occasions used violence to assist her.

“She knew that she was already on thin ice with her previous suspended sentence, and it’s only right that Bedworth businesses will be spared from her for the next 16 weeks.