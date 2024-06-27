Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘dangerous’ Rugby man who kidnapped his victim and threatened to kill her has been jailed.

Warwick Crown Court heard how Miroslaw Jasinski kidnapped a woman on 16 March 2024 and subjected her to over two hours of threats and violence.

The victim – a woman in her 40’s – phoned Jasinski to get a lift home from her boyfriend’s house.

The attack continued for more than two hours, this included dragging her by her hair and throwing her against a wall.

Jasinski and the victim then left his flat and drove around for half an hour before she managed to escape and raised the alarm.

Jasinski was arrested two days later.

Detective Constable Olly George from Warwickshire Police CID said: “Jasinski is a dangerous man who subjected his victim to a terrifying and sustained attack.