Jail for 'dangerous' Rugby man who kidnapped victim and threatened to kill her in terrifying ordeal
Warwick Crown Court heard how Miroslaw Jasinski kidnapped a woman on 16 March 2024 and subjected her to over two hours of threats and violence.
The victim – a woman in her 40’s – phoned Jasinski to get a lift home from her boyfriend’s house.
The attack continued for more than two hours, this included dragging her by her hair and throwing her against a wall.
Jasinski and the victim then left his flat and drove around for half an hour before she managed to escape and raised the alarm.
Jasinski was arrested two days later.
Detective Constable Olly George from Warwickshire Police CID said: “Jasinski is a dangerous man who subjected his victim to a terrifying and sustained attack.
"She has shown great bravery in reporting her ordeal and supporting our investigation. I hope she can take some comfort from this outcome.”