Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Warwickshire Police Detective Sergeant was today (Monday) sentenced for assault after a court heard he attacked a woman.

Ex-Detective Sergeant Paul Whitehurst, 53, appeared before Chester Crown Court and was given an 18-week prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to four counts of assault.

The officer had previously faced an accelerated gross misconduct hearing that found he would have been dismissed from the force had he not already retired. He has also been placed on the College of Policing barred list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had also been handed an indefinite restraining order which prevents him from contacting the victim.

Paul Whitehurst.

The charges relate to incidents against the same victim taking place between October and December 2023.

During one of the incidents, Whitehurst pushed the victim across a caravan following a disagreement between the pair while on another occasion, he verbally abused her and threw a pint over her after she spoke to another man at a pub.

In the final attack, he pinned his victim to the floor after a disagreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was arrested for these offences in December 2023, Whitehurst then went on to breach the terms of his bail in January 2024.

In June 2024 the force held an accelerated misconduct hearing, which found that he would have been dismissed had he not previously retired.

As with any officer who abuses their position of trust and commits serious criminal offences, the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) will now consider whether there are opportunities to progress a police pension forfeiture application.

The gross misconduct hearing found Whitehurst had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said: “Paul Whitehurst has been convicted of serious offences involving violence against a woman, and we welcome the conviction and sentence handed down to him today.

“I would like to recognise the bravery the victim has shown in coming forward to report her ordeal and support this investigation. I hope she can take some comfort from this outcome.

“The public has the right to expect the highest standards of behaviour from their police officers when they are both on and off duty. As a police force, we expect nothing less as the trust of our communities depends on it.

“We were able to progress accelerated gross misconduct proceedings against Whitehurst at the earliest opportunity and these found that he would have been dismissed had he not previously retired from the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also placed on the College of Policing barred list, which prevents him from working in policing and other positions of responsibility.

“We are committed to taking robust and immediate action against officers who don’t uphold these standards and will continue to work hard to maintain the confidence of the public.”