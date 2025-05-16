'Jane was a gift to us all': Tributes paid to inspirational teacher from Rugby who touched so many lives

Tributes have been paid to a teacher from Rugby who touched and inspired the lives of so many.

Former Rugby Advertiser reporter Jane Gould passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 4.

The former Harris School student had been living with MS for 24 years.

Jane, 51, had Emily and Elliot with her ex-husband Nick Pavis. She was the only daughter of the Rev Pam Gould and the late Bruce. She was sister to Matt.

Jane Gould. Picture: Kearsten P Leder

She lived with her partner Tavis in California.

Pam said: “Jane of course grew up in Rugby and always considered it to be her home- except for her other home, far away in sunny California.

“She was always a girl on the move, never still as a child, full of fun, ready to try new things. Every day was an adventure- ballet, Brownies, running (sprinting of course was her speciality).

“Music Centre became a big part of her life, singing and acting; talents which she developed into her teenage years., playing her viola in Rugby Sinfonia and performing in musical theatre productions. Many people remember her Sally Bowles in Cabaret at Rugby Theatre all those years ago!

Jane Gould.

"After school and university, Jane settled on a career in journalism, where her gift with words and capacity for instant connections with people stood her in good stead

“She developed the skills she learnt in journalism, to retrain as an inspirational English teacher, sharing her love of words with so many children and young people.”

Pam said despite Jane’s health struggles, her spirit was ‘unquenched’.

“Jane was still engaging with friends and family around the world until her very last days,” she added.

Tavis said: “Jane was truly one of a kind. No matter how much pain she was in, she always had a smile for others and an incredible gift for connecting with people. I often called it her superpower.

"She was a devoted mother who rarely missed one of their soccer games, no matter the weather. Before going on disability, she taught middle school English literature and deeply cared for every one of her students.

“Yoga was her passion. Even after becoming wheelchair-bound, she found strength and purpose through Mind Body Solutions, where she taught a Sunday morning class to an international community of yogis with disabilities. It meant the world to her.”

Her partner said Jane lived with incredible grace and courage.

"Her spirit, strength, and love touched everyone she met,” he added.

"She was a gift to us all.”

Rugby mum Jemma Cotterill paid tribute to her friend.

She said: “I worked with Jane at the Rugby Advertiser in the 90s and then she moved away to America.

"We got back in touch when we realised we had both been diagnosed with MS. Our journeys took different directions. I thankfully responded to drugs but sadly Jane just didn’t seem to find anything that worked for her.

"She remained a cheerleader for me and her positivity, grace and warrior spirit always shone through. It’s so sad to think I will never hear from her again, however, I’m pleased that she is now at peace and MS no longer has her in its horrible clutches. RIP beautiful Jane.”

Will Rankin, from Crick, also worked with Jane at the Rugby Advertiser.

He said: “I knew her best when we were in our early 20s. Life was so full of promise, and in our office she giggled her way through the day, beaming with positive energy and joy even back then. I remember her reading a book under her desk, 1000 smoke breaks together on the fire escape and her strong sense of style. Giant rings that looked like they were weighing down her hands, and clumpy boots. And always smiling. She was a character, and seemed to be able to relate to everyone she met. The internet meant we could keep in touch, as she went to the US and I moved to the Middle East. Our online chats were often brief, but always fun, and full of mutual respect and love. I watched her disease gradually take over, but she always remained resolutely positive - at least online. Yoga, exercise, mediation, determination and positivity.

"You might say she was a beacon of true feminine power. A warrior. Her teaching career seemed to leave a trail of adoring students, unsurprising given her pure energy and kind heart. She was always fundraising, once admitting how uncomfortable she felt raising money for her own custom wheelchair, even having had raised thousands for other good causes.

"She seemed selfless, appreciative and had a flame that burned fierce for life. Our warrior has now fought her last battle, and she’s at rest and out of pain. Her legacy stands tall: to live life as well as you can, to listen, to love and to stare down adversity with great courage and tenacity. Dear Jane, you will be missed but your flame still burns bright.”

Jane’s ex-husband Nick said: “Jane was an absolutely wonderful and beautiful spirit in this world. Anyone who met her was touched by her infectious ability to bring inspiring energy to any situation. She left us far too soon.

“Though life eventually took us on separate paths, the years we spent together — and the family we built — remain a source of love and gratitude. I am deeply saddened by her loss and immensely grateful for the time and experiences we shared.

“Our love lives on through our beautiful children, Emily and Elliot, and she will continue to live in our hearts for eternity.”