Jewelled treasure chest full of Indian sweets and lease for kebab shop left behind at Rugby hotel

The sweets made it to the wedding just in time!

A jewelled treasure chest full of Indian Mithai sweets and a commercial lease for a kebab shop are among the bizarre items left behind by guests at a Rugby hotel.

Travelodge has released its annual list of items from its lost and found offices - and Rugby's branches offered three interesting finds.

They are:

- A family of Gnomes (left at Dunchurch branch)

- A jewelled treasure chest full of Indian Mithai sweets

- A commercial lease for a kebab shop

But there is a happy ending for the the chest full of Indian sweets (Mithai). A bridesmaid had forgotten to take to her best friend’s wedding but luckily the wedding coach stopped off at the Travelodge on their way back to Glasgow to pick up the sweet treasure chest.

The list is just as bizarre across other nearby Travelodges in Warwickshire.

In Leamington, guests left behind a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and a prenuptial agreement.

In Stratford, staff found a mediaeval Knight Armour suit, deeds to a villa in Cyprus and a large jar of positive affirmations

While in Nuneaton, guests left behind a four foot polar bear cuddly toy and a balance bike.

Other interesting items that made the Travelodge 2022 Lost and Found inventory report include a ball gown belonging to a well-known Instagrammer made out of the 54 Commonwealth countries at Birmingham Bullring Travelodge.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our six hotels in Warwickshire, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, a 4ft polar bear cuddly toy and a family of gnomes.”

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

