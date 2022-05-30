Job Club in Lutterworth town centre will help people looking for work

The next Job Club is to be held in Lutterworth town centre on Friday June 10 to help people seeking employment.

The special session will be staged from 12.30pm-4pm at the town’s Wycliffe Rooms on George Street.

So if you are unemployed, employed but looking for new opportunities, returning to work after a break or if you are considering becoming self-employed you will be made welcome.You don't need an appointment.

Just drop in for help with your CV, interview skills, setting up a business, or advice on returning to the workplace and more.Work Live Leicestershire will also be on hand to support unemployed residents who would like help tackling any barriers that are keeping them out of work.