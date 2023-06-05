Job seekers invited to meet potential employers at fair in Lutterworth

They will also be offered careers advice.

Lutterworth Job Fair

Job seekers and employers are invited to a jobs fair in Lutterworth this week.

Harborough District Council is holding Lutterworth Job Fair on Friday (June 9) between 1pm and 3pm at The Wycliffe Rooms.

It will see job seekers offered advice on training, skills and finding work, and the chance to network with around 20 local employers from different sectors.

People are welcome to attend whether they are unemployed, employed but looking for new opportunities, returning to work after time away, a school leaver or a graduate.