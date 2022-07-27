Jobs at risk due to plans for large student accomodation complex in Leamington

More than 85 jobs could be lost if strongly opposed plans to build a 328-bed student complex in south Leamington are approved, businesses say.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western met with concerned traders last week to discuss the proposed blocks in Althorpe Street.

An anonymous business owner told him at least 85 workers could lose their jobs if the plans go ahead.

Matt Western has met with concerned traders to discuss the proposed flat blocks in Althorpe Street, Leamington. Picture submitted.

Some have told him they will be forced to find new premises, which could threaten their viability and their workforce.

The plans submitted by developer HG Living are set to go before the council’s planning committee over the next few months.

More than 100 objections have already been lodged against the scheme.

The business owner told Mr Western: “None of the tenanted businesses have been offered relocation [as claimed by the owners and developer], although their premises contracts have changed - so they can be ousted if or when this development gets passed.

An artist's impression of the plans. Image courtesy of HG Living.

“A particular owner has been based in Althorpe Street for nearly ten years and has a really successful business.

“But they have told me if the plans go ahead, it will have to close.

“Something very sinister is happening down here to enable these landlords and the developer to get what they want.

“People, it appears, are scared to speak out openly.”

An artist's impression of the plans. Image courtesy of HG Living.

Business owners say the council risks breaching its own Local Plan for housing and development which outlines protections for existing businesses on Althorpe Street as it is listed as an employment site.

Mr Western said: “I share the community’s concerns with these proposals, particularly the impact it will have on the smaller traders located in the area and the knock-on effect for employment.

“I will keep a close eye on the progress of any planning application.

“Across our area, the wrong type of housing is being built in the wrong locations – often without appropriate infrastructure.

An artist's impression of the plans. Image courtesy of HG Living.

“We should be prioritising affordable housing for low-income residents who so desperately need it.”

Carrie Terry from the Leamington Together community group says the development would worsen noise pollution, disrupt waste collection, and increase competition for car parking places.

Meanwhile, nearly 350 people have signed a petition urging the developer not to fell the mature trees along the Grand Union Canal tow path nearby

This can be viewed here https://bit.ly/3S6GfGc

HG Living, has said that ‘the scheme is set to deliver high-quality architecture to the local area, with the design reflecting the industrial and canal side warehousing.

‘It will also incorporate high quality public realm spaces and has been designed to become a focal point crossing of the canal and encourage the use of this by pedestrians and cyclists’.

Company director Rob Greaves added: “Our proposals present a unique opportunity to reinvigorate the area and provide a boost to the local economy.

"We’d like to thank residents and other stakeholders for providing constructive feedback on our plans to date.

"Looking forward, we are committed to keeping the community informed as the application progresses and we encourage residents to get in touch if they have any questions.”

Further information can be found at https://althorpestreet.co.uk/